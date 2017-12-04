After the second season of USA's Shooter was cut short as a result of actor Ryan Philippe breaking his leg during a non-work-related incident with his family, the actor has since claimed to be officially cleared by his physician for all activity and the network has now decided to kick the series back into gear by greenlighting a third season that will be even longer than the previous two seasons.

According to TV Line, Season 3 will run for 13 episodes, as opposed to the 10 from Season 1 and the abbreviated eight episodes shown from Season 2.

The network has released a teaser for the forthcoming season, confirming that the expected launch date is sometime in 2018.

Here it is #SwaggerSquad: Shooter will return for Season 3 to @USA_Network in 2018. We'll see you then. Read more: https://t.co/9BtNSRtMy9 pic.twitter.com/HGR6kwd4FU — Shooter (@Shooter_USA) December 4, 2017

Philippe also confirmed that they are currently in the pre-production stages of the show, with training and preparations being done in Utah and a prospective start date penciled for January, 2018.

"We know a lot of you have been waiting for this news, and we're happy to be back!" Philippe wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait for you to see what's in store this season."