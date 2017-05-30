In the Season 1 finale of Shooter, America's greatest sniper Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe) thought he could finally go into peaceful retirement with his family after foiling the plot to frame him for assassinating the Ukrainian president.

But of course, it's not so easy, and Swagger will soon find himself drawn into another dangerous conspiracy -- one that targets not just him, but the people closest to him, including his wife Julie (Shantel VanSanten) and his daughter.

"One battle is over, but the war is just beginning," say the title cards that bookend a shot of the Swagger family in a sniper's crosshairs.

Shooter Season 2 premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 10/9c on USA.