Ryan Phillippe's recent accident on the set of Shooter will cause delays in the Season 2 production according to Deadline.

The actor was injured in an off-set accident this past weekend, and likely in light of the recent tragedy to hit the set of The Walking Dead, Phillippe was quick to reassure fans that his injury was no due to any stunt work.

"I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter," Phillippe tweeted this morning. "I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."

There is no word yet on how the injury will affect production, only that USA is currently working on a plan to revise the existing schedule. Shooter is still currently filming its 9th and 10th episodes.

Shooter premieres July 18th at 10/9c on USA.