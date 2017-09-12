Your favorite Shondaland dramas have assembled for yet another teaser featuring Taylor Swift's much-talked-about new single. This time, however, it also served up a first look at new footage from this fall's TGIT lineup, which predictably promises major drama ahead.

"You cannot have it all, Olivia," Scandal's Eli Pope (Joe Morton) warns his daughter (Kerry Washington) in the promo.

Olivia Pope will have her hands full this season as not only Mellie Grant's (Bellamy Young) Chief of Staff, but also the head of the nefarious organization known as B613 -- yes, the same organization that turned some of her closest friends and family into monsters. Can she really have it all, or will she succumb to all that new power and lose her white hat for good?

Over on Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will have to come to terms with watching Nathan (Martin Henderson) rekindle things with his long-lost love Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer). Plus, Grey Sloan is getting a controversial new doctor named Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister, who stirs up scandal with a special procedure that rubs the other doctors the wrong way. On the bright side, Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) will make her triumphant return (albeit part-time) after spending six seasons away!

Things are also heating up on How to Get Away with Murder now that we know who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch). As Season 4 explores the reason why, it will also see some exciting guest stars including Jimmy Smits in a key role as someone from Annalise's (Viola Davis) past and Davis' husband real-life husband Julius Tennon.

ABC Uses Taylor Swift's New Single for a Promo...Again

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC, followed by How to Get Away with Murder at 10/9c on ABC. Meanwhile, Scandal begins its final run Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.