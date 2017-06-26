

Netflix will let you spend your Thanksgiving in Brooklyn this fall thanks to the premiere of She's Gotta Have It, Spike Lee's series adaptation of his 1986 movie of the same name

She's Gotta Have It drops on Turkey Day, November 23, so as you're slipping into a food coma you can watch Nola Darling (Shots Fired's DeWanda Wise) juggle her friends, her job and her three lovers: male model Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and the original b-boy sneakerhead Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). Chyna Layne, Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton and Spike's sister Joie Lee, who also appeared in the original She's Gotta Have It.

Spike Lee created the series and directs all 10 episodes. The series is based on his groundbreaking debut film, updated for the millennial generation. It's Spike Lee's first television series.

She's Gotta Have It premieres Thursday, November 23 on Netflix.