Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

She's Gotta Have It was director Spike Lee's first movie back in 1986. The movie broke new ground in the independent film world, and Spike Lee blazed new trails for black filmmakers with his inventive artistic vision.

Thirty years later, TV is the new independent film, and creators like Issa Rae and Donald Glover are following in Spike's footsteps by doing their own thing. At the same time, Hollywood can't get enough of reboots, revivals and remakes. So the time is right for Spike to bring back She's Gotta Have Itas a Netflix series, updated for 2017.

The new She's Gotta Have It premieres on Thanksgiving and stars Shots Fired's DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, the free-spirited, sexually liberated artist who's balancing the affections of three different men, played by Anthony Ramos, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent. It's set in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that's changed a lot since 1986.

TV Guide obtained some exclusive first look photos of the new series.

DeWanda Wise, She's Gotta Have It

One of Nola's best friends is Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), a hip emerging curator whose ambition knows no bounds.

DeWanda Wise and Margot Bingham, She's Gotta Have It

Her other friends are Shemekka (Chyna Layne) and Rachel (Elise Hudson).

Chyna Layne, Margot Bingham, DeWanda Wise and Elise Hudson, She's Gotta Have It

She's Gotta Have It comes to Netflix on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23. All ten episodes of the first season are directed by Spike Lee.