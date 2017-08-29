S.W.A.T is gearing up to be everyone's favorite new crime-solving drama, partly because we all love a good procedural and partly because the show plans to tackle social issues head on.

"We are taking on real life issues from racism to racial profiling to fear, terrorism," Shemar Moore says. "And not just black or white, all races."

The show itself has added some much appreciated diversity to the CBS lineup, which had previously been under fire for its lineup led entirely by white males. Diversity obviously became the watchword at CBS after that misstep, and it's refreshing to see them take the issue of diversity so seriously on and off the screen.

"I don't know if we're going to figure it all out," Moore says, "but I think hopefully we can to bridge the gap. We can create some understanding. We can create some compassion."

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)