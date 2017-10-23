Now Playing How SWAT Is Going to Address Diversity and Racial Issues

Alright baby girls and SWAT fans, your time is finally coming.

Shemar Moore's highly anticipated return to primetime after leaving Criminal Minds last year is upon us. It is the last new broadcast show of the fall to premiere, premiering next Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

The series is a reboot of the 1975 CBS cop show of the same name that was turned into a movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in 2003. Moore stars as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a veteran member of the Los Angeles SWAT team who gets promoted to head of his team after his friend and mentor is discharged after a mission gone wrong.

The rest of Hondo's team is filled out by David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington) -- who was actually next in line for promotion -- Christina "Chris" Alonso (Lina Esco), Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) and newcomer Jim Street (Alex Russell).

Stephanie Sigman plays Jessica Cortez, Hondo's boss and late night rendezvous partner. Things get a lot more tense between the two once Hondo gets promoted and Cortez is his direct superior.

