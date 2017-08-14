Now Playing Pretty Little Liars: Shay Mitchell Makes the Case for Paily in the Ship War

Shay Mitchell has landed her first major post-Pretty Little Liars gig and we're super stoked about it.

Mitchell will play Peach Salinger in Greg Berlanti's Lifetime psychological thriller series You, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Peach is the "queen bee" of aspiring writer Beck's (Elizabeth Lail, Once Upon a Time) social group and has her eyes on Joe (Penn Badgley), the head of the group's love triangle with a stalker crush on Beck. As things get darker, Joe is willing to remove any obstacle or person who stands in his way of being with Beck.

While the subject matter doesn't seem like such a stretch from Pretty Little Liars, Peach is a far cry from Mitchell's eight-year turn as the kind hearted Emily Fields on the Freeform drama. She's trading her soccer shorts and nurturing spirit for high heels and a killer attitude.

Mitchell's role in the project is part of a continued relationship with Warner Bros. Television, which produced PLL and is backing You. The actress signed a production deal with the company that will allow her to develop her own scripted and unscripted shows for the studio under her own imprint Amore & Vita productions.

What does that mean? Prepare to see a lot more of Mitchell in front of and behind the camera.