Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Shameless fans were denied a real "Galavich" reunion last season when Mickey (Noel Fisher) fled to Mexico, but don't expect Ian (Cameron Monaghan) to wait around for his ex to return.

When the Showtime drama picks up, Ian is back in Chicago, back on the job, and still searching for love — specifically with Trevor (Elliot Fletcher), who was basically his boyfriend before Mickey shook everything up. And let's face it, Ian really screwed up when he just ditched Trevor for Mickey, but can he make it up to him now, or is it too little too late?

Shameless Sneak Peek: Fiona Is Throwing Down with Her Tenant's Girlfriend

Well, we can tell you at the start of the season that Ian is definitely determined to at least try. Trevor is 100 percent playing hard to get — as he should — and Ian will have to go to some pretty extreme lengths to prove to Trevor that he wants to make a real go of their relationship. But it's going to take a lot more than a few drive-bys at the center and some charming chit-chat to get Trevor to forgive him.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)