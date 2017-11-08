It looks like the Gallaghers aren't going away anytime soon. TV Guide has learned that Shameless has been renewed for Season 9, making it one of Showtime's longest running series to date.

The dramedy stars William H. Macy as an alcoholic father of six who'd rather spend his time hanging out in a bar than raising his kids. Parental duties are left up to his eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum), who is also filling in for their absent mother.

Season 8 finds the Gallagher children — minus Fiona — swimming in cash from their meth inheritance. Plus, Frank (Macy) finally has decided to become a contributing member of society. However, not all is well as Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles to stay sober and Fiona realizes her success as a landlord brings misfortune to someone else.

Meanwhile, Ian Cameron Monaghan) tries to get back with Trevor (Elliot Fletcher), Debbie (Emma Kenney) juggles life as both a single working mom and a student in welding school, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) searches for another way to pay his tuition, and Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) are hard at work figuring out how to handle Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter), who has stolen their bar.

Shameless airs Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.

