Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing William H. Macy Reveals the Craziest Things He's Had to Do for Shameless

Now that Emmy Rossum's contract dispute has been settled, Showtime has officially given Shameless the go-ahead for Season 8.

Shameless will begin production on Season 8 in May 2017 for a fall premiere. The season will have 12 episodes.

The renewal comes a day after Shameless aired its Season 7 finale, which had a post-credits scene imploring viewers to "come back next year." Shameless is Showtime's longest-running original scripted series, and it pulled off the rare feat of increasing its ratings in its seventh season, which was the series' highest-rated to date.

The renewal was slightly delayed by second-billed star Rossum's contract negotiations. She was seeking equal pay as her co-star William H. Macy. She and Warner Bros., the studio that produces the show, agreed to a new contract last week. Terms have not been disclosed, but Rossum tweeted her excitement to be returning for an eighth season last week.

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016



Are you excited for more Shameless?

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company.)