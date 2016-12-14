Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing William H. Macy Reveals the Craziest Things He's Had to Do for Shameless

Emmy Rossum and Shameless producers have come to an agreement about Rossum's salary, clearing the way for a Season 8 renewal for the Showtime dramedy. Rossum confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016

Rossum, who plays lead character Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series, had been seeking compensation equal to top-billed actor William H. Macy. Rossum came into the series earning considerably less than Macy despite having an equal workload. She was demanding greater per-episode pay than Macy in Season 8 to make up the difference. For his part, Macy was supportive, saying his TV daughter "deserves everything." Rossum also directed an episode in Season 7, further bolstering her case for a raise.

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Terms of Rossum's deal have not been disclosed.

Showtime has not yet officially renewed Shameless for Season 8, though Rossum says it will start shooting in May 2017. Its Season 7 finale airs Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9/8c on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company.)