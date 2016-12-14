Emmy Rossum and Shameless producers have come to an agreement about Rossum's salary, clearing the way for a Season 8 renewal for the Showtime dramedy. Rossum confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday.
Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May!— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016
Rossum, who plays lead character Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series, had been seeking compensation equal to top-billed actor William H. Macy. Rossum came into the series earning considerably less than Macy despite having an equal workload. She was demanding greater per-episode pay than Macy in Season 8 to make up the difference. For his part, Macy was supportive, saying his TV daughter "deserves everything." Rossum also directed an episode in Season 7, further bolstering her case for a raise.
Terms of Rossum's deal have not been disclosed.
Showtime has not yet officially renewed Shameless for Season 8, though Rossum says it will start shooting in May 2017. Its Season 7 finale airs Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9/8c on Showtime.
