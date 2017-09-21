Now Playing The Cast of Roseanne Then and Now

Baby Harris is all grown up when Roseanne returns this winter, and she might look familiar.

Shameless star Emma Kenney is joining the Roseanne revival as Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) and David's (Johnny Galecki) now teenage daughter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris is not stoked to be dragged from Chicago to Lanford, Ill. when the revival kicks off, and we can't blame her.

Harris is an overachiever in her teenage years, determined to rise above the socioeconomic status of her parents and grandparents. She's still going to have some typical teenage tantrums and bits of acting out, but she maintains her father's big heart.

The Roseanne Revival Reveals Darlene and David's Son

Kenney joins newcomer Ames McNamara as the latest additions to the revival. McNamara will play Mark, Harris' younger brother and the namesake of his uncle who was played by the late Glenn Quinn in the revival series.

Shameless fans shouldn't worry, though, this doesn't mean the end of Debbie Gallagher -- the character Kenney has played for all eight seasons of the Showtime drama. Roseanne is slated to return in early 2018 for a half-season run. Shameless predominantly shoots in the summer for a late fall premiere so it should give plenty of time in Kenney's schedule to do both, if both shows continue.

Shameless Season 8 premieres on Showtime on Nov. 5 at 9/8c.

