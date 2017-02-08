Shailene Woodley is giving a hard pass to starring in the final installment of the Divergent franchise.

"No," the Oscar nominee told Vanity Fair. "I'm not going to be on the television show."

Although it was framed as the possible successor to The Hunger Games, the Divergent movies failed to live up to the hype. The final film Ascendant was originally scheduled for theatrical release in March of 2017, but over the summer it was announced that Ascendant was now being redeveloped for TV with the alleged hope it will serve as a pilot for a spin-off series.

Woodley, who currently stars in HBO's Big Little Lies, previously expressed her doubt at starring in the final film, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to fans. It is, however, a major hurdle the franchise's final chapter will need to overcome. Woodley starred in the first three films as Divergent's protagonist Tris, a young women who must hide her true nature within a society that will remove anyone deemed a threat to their strict social caste system.

As of now, it appears unlikely that any of the film's other stars -- including Miles Teller, Theo James, Ansel Elgort and Woodly's Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz -- will appear in the TV movie.