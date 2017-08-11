Kirsten (Emma Ishta) might going walking through people's memories every week on Stitchers, but does she have a better memory than Shadowhunters' Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara)?

First they brought us Mortal Flip Cup, and now the casts of Stitchers and Shadowhunters are back for Round 2 with a pretty impossible memory game. The stars were each given a sequence of symbols to memorize, but when the time came to repeat them back again, not everyone was up to the task.

Isaiah Mustafa and Kyle Harris pulled off their admittedly short lists with zero problems, but their teammates weren't as lucky. Dominic Sherwood started out strong, but a memory demon must have meddled with him because he completely fell apart halfway through.

The cast of Stitchers might have come out on top in flip cup, but in the end, the Shadowhunters cast took the trophy in this round.

