A major character death is coming our way before the end of Shadowhunters' second season, and it's going to absolutely, completely wreck the characters left behind.

When TV Guide asked executive producer Todd Slavkin about who would kick the bucket, he had some interesting things to say. "Part of it, we were just following the order of the way things happen in the books," Slavkin told TV Guide. "And as you reach the end of your season, that's where the big climactic moments are."

That could very well spell doom for poor little Max Lightwood (Jack Fulton) who died in the books from a blow to the head delivered by Sebastian (Will Tudor). It should also be noted that at the Shadowhunters panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Emeraude Toubia clammed up after mentioning Max, saying she didn't want to give too much away.

Given how last night's episode left off, Max's days seem to be numbered.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.