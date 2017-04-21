Shadowhunters will officially return for Season 3.

The cast announced the news via a Facebook Live interview on Friday morning. Shadowhunters is currently in Toronto finishing production on the second half of its sophomore season, which will premiere on Freeform on June 5. In the show's mid-season finale, the divide between Shadowhunters and Downworlders grew even deeper after a showdown at the New York Institute.

When the show returns, Clary (Katherine MacNamara) and her friends will find themselves having to choose between their closest allies and lovers and the Clave that supports them. The discomfort will only be exacerbated by the arrival of new Shadowhunter Sebastian, as well as the arrival of the Seelie Queen.

Shadowhunters is based on the best-selling book series The Shadowhunter Chronicles by Cassandra Clare and follows Clary Fray, a young woman who discovers she's a half-angel demon hunter shortly after her 18th birthday. The television series followed the first novel The Mortal Instruments in its first season, but has started to diverge from the books in its sophomore effort.

Shadowhunters returns Monday, June 5 at 8/7c on Freeform.