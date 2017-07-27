We'd only just gotten an official "I love you" from Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec (Matthew Daddario) when our favorite Shadowhunters ship started to have some serious relationship issues.

While Magnus has battled his past trauma, Alec has been dealing with the responsibilities of being head of the Institute -- as well as the consequences of those responsibilities. Those are some pretty huge stressors on a romantic relationship, and "Malec" finally reached the breaking point when Magnus found out that Alec lied to him about the Clave losing the Soul-Sword.

Shadowhunters Mega Buzz: Is Max Lightwood About to Die?

The fight we saw -- and Magnus' outburst afterwards -- was hard to watch for sure, but according to Matthew Daddario, we might want to watch it again from a new perspective.

"What I saw was people recognizing their feelings are so intense, and they can't just go by without really expressing those feelings with that intensity," Daddario told TV Guide. "A lot of growth needs to happen very quickly. They've only known each other a short time."

Harry Shum Jr. played down the squabble as well, saying that some couples fight it out one minute and go back to being sweet and cuddly the next.

Shadowhunters: Sarah Hyland to Guest Star as Seelie Queen

Maybe not the most healthy dynamic, but we wouldn't say no to some Malec sweetness.

We've got faith that these two can work it out, and that faith was buoyed by the shot of Malec shirtless in bed together in the promo for next week's episode, "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen."

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.