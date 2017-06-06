Shadowhunters has finally returned for the second half of its second season, and there's twice as much angel-blood, greater demons and Downworld drama as ever. We've also got some mysteries to solve like how Jace (Dominic Sherwood) can activate runes without a stele, and just who has that Angel Sword.

Putting those mysteries aside though, we all know the most exciting question we want answered: "What's next for Malec now that they've said those three little words to each other?"

Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. have teased a deeper look at the Malec relationship in 2B into who they are, what they like, and whether that affects their love for one another. With a past as long as Magnus', there's definitely a lot of opportunities to find skeletons in the closet, that's for sure.

Shadowhunters Introduces Sebastien, But Is He Who We Think He Is?

"We get to explore a number of different things that happen when relationships become sort of solidified," Daddario says. "Of course there's going to be a little bit of drama, but is it good drama or bad drama?"

Before they sort through any of that drama, however, they should probably make sure Magnus is actually Magnus. Something tells us this relationship won't run very smoothly with Azazel at the wheel in Magnus' mind.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.