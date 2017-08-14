Shadowhunters promised to give us a major character death before the season was out, and frankly, they kind of over-delivered. We got not one, but three huge deaths in the Season 2 finale, though only two of them were permanent.

After getting stabbed and falling into the river, Jonathan (Will Tudor) managed to achieve one last act of evil before succumbing to his wounds. He opened a portal to Edom, crying out for his mother in the process. What came out of that portal were some seriously nasty demons, which Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) and Alec (Matthew Daddario) hunted down, while Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary (Katherine McNamara) journeyed back to Lake Lyn.

It all turned out to be for naught though, because despite their best efforts Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) managed to summon the Angel Raziel -- right after stabbing Jace in the heart.

Jace's death was only temporary -- thank the angel -- once Clary killed her father and wished for Azriel to bring Jace back to life. The consequences of that resurrection will no doubt be far-reaching, but at this point we're willing to face them if it means Jace gets to stick around and smooch Clary whenever he wants.

Back in the city, Alec and Isabelle closed the portal Jonathan opened with the help of Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.), but they were confounded when the demons that escaped through it disappeared out of nowhere.

Here's where things get interesting, especially if you're a book fan.

The final shot of the episode showed those winged demons combining to form a black-skinned female figure, who now has Jonathon's dead body. In case you were wondering who this obviously evil lady is, she refers to Jonathan as her son.

So who exactly is Jonathan's mom?

In the books, Jonathan's surrogate mother is Lilith, and seeing as the show has closely followed the source material so far, we're willing to bet that's exactly who we saw in the finale. Another key detail from the books? Lilith isn't content to stand by and let Jonathan rest in peace. Jace's painful side effects from being brought back to life will most likely play directly into that potential storyline in Season 3.

Basically, don't count Jonathan out yet. And definitely don't underestimate the wrath of his mommy.