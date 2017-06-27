Clary's (Katherine McNamara) mind might say she's in love with Simon (Alberto Rosende), but her heart is clearly still with Jace (Dominic Sherwood) if Shadowhunters' little trip to the Seelie Court is any indication. When given the ultimatum to kiss the man she truly desired to set them all free, her smooch with Simon yielded no results, while her kiss with Jace pretty much set the world on fire.

Ahhh the joys of being young and in a love triangle...

When the rest of the Shadowhunters cast were given similar ultimatums, they didn't fare half as well as Clary -- which is seriously saying something.

If you'd rather kiss a Shax Demon than a Memory Demon, something is obviously wrong with you, but we're going to side with Isaiah Mustafa on the Simon/Jace debate and just choose to kiss Matthew Daddario instead. That's totally an option, right?

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.