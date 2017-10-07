If you're already desperate to return to the Shadow World after this summer climactic Season 2 finale of Shadowhunters, prepare to wait a while.

On Saturday, executive producers Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer and Matt Hastings joined the New York Comic Con panel with stars Katherine McNamara (Clary), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke), Matthew Daddario (Alec) and Alisha Wainwright (Maia) to announce that Season 3 would premiere April 3 at 8/7c on Freeform.

Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Inspired Her Shadowhunters Role of the Seelie Queen

They also shared a first look at the new season, which featured some serious sexy times for Clary and Jace (though it may be just a dream because apparently we can't catch a break where that ship is concerned) and an alarming new demonic threat.

The new season will also be adding some new faces. Javier Muñoz of Hamilton fame and Arrow's Anna Hopkins will guest star in Season 2 as two new adversaries for our Shadowhunters crew. Hopkins will play this season's main villain, Lilith, while Muñoz will play a rival warlock for Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.). Muñoz even sent along a special video to fans telling them how excited he was to join the downworld that was played during the panel.

Beyond fans won't have to wait nearly as long. Season 2 of the drama will return with a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c.

During the New York Comic Con panel for Beyond on Saturday, the executive producers Adam Nussdorf, David Eick and Tim Kring joined stars Burkely Duffield (Holden), Dilan Gwyn (Willa) and new series regular, Eden Brolin (Charlie) to share teases about the new season, including the fact that Holden's love triangle is also going to get even more complicated.

They also dropped the opening scene of Season 2, which will help tide fans over until it returns in January.