Seth Meyers has another reason to celebrate.

After it was announced that he would host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the late night host revealed that he and his wife Alexi Ashe are expecting their second child. The couple already shares a son, Ashe Olson, who was born in March 2016.

Meyers invited his parents Hillary and Larry, along with his brother Josh, to the Thanksgiving edition of Late Night With Seth Meyers to make the big reveal. "A couple of years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe," Meyers said. "And so I wanna take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, but my wife and I are expecting a second baby."

During the segment, Hillary revealed that Seth called her sobbing to break the exciting news. When she asked why he was crying, he said, "Because for over a month, I've had to pretend I don't care what sex it is and I do care. I want a little boy."

Seth Meyers Is Your Golden Globes Host

"That's true, I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one," Meyers added.

And while the late night comedian and his wife Alexie haven't decided on a name, his father Larry is already making a strong case for Albert. "We've had five sheepdogs, and they've all been named Albert. And I really love the dog and I always wonder what it would sound like if it could talk," he explained. "So I figure, if they name the kid Albert, eventually he'll start to talk and I'll say, 'Ah, yeah that's it.'"