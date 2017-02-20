Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Funny "fake news" master turned late night king Seth Meyers famously banned Donald Trump from his show way back in the summer of 2016, and he's kept his word. But when TVGuide.com caught up with the Late Night with Seth Meyers host at the 69th annual Writers Guild Awards at New York's Edison Ballroom on Sunday, he revealed the one condition on which he'd ease his own closed border.

"If he stepped down, we'd love to have him on," he told TVGuide.com in the exclusive video above. "If he wanted to do it on our show, that would be great." Sounds highly unlikely but then, what even is normal anymore?

Meyers might've been feeling a little bit charitable after losing out Best Comedy/Variety (Talk) series to Last Night with John Oliver. Elsewhere at the awards, some far less politically charged shows celebrated some wins, with FX snagging four of the biggest prizes of the night.

The Americans, which returns for its highly anticipated fifth season March 7, took home the award for Best Drama series, beating out Better Call Saul, Westworld, Stranger Things and even Game of Thrones. Best Comedy went to the freshman surrealist show Atlanta, which won over Silicon Valley, Transparent, Veep and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Atlanta also won the award for Best New Series over heavily buzzed about Stranger Things, This Is Us, Better Things and Westworld.

The rest of the night's big TV winners are below.

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (winner)

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (winner)

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

NEW SERIES

Atlanta (winner)

Better Things

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LONG-FORM ORIGINAL

Confirmation (winner)

American Crime

Harley and the Davidsons

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le

LONG-FORM ADAPTED SERIES

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (winner)

11.22.63

Madoff

The Night Of

Roots

COMEDY / VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) -- SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (winner)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live (winner)

Documentary Now

Inside Amy Schumer

Maya and Marty

Nathan For You



COMEDY / VARIETY - MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES - SPECIALS

Triumph's Election Special (winner)

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 88th Annual Academy Awards

Additional reporting by Shaunna Murphy