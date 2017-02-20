Funny "fake news" master turned late night king Seth Meyers famously banned Donald Trump from his show way back in the summer of 2016, and he's kept his word. But when TVGuide.com caught up with the Late Night with Seth Meyers host at the 69th annual Writers Guild Awards at New York's Edison Ballroom on Sunday, he revealed the one condition on which he'd ease his own closed border.
"If he stepped down, we'd love to have him on," he told TVGuide.com in the exclusive video above. "If he wanted to do it on our show, that would be great." Sounds highly unlikely but then, what even is normal anymore?
Meyers might've been feeling a little bit charitable after losing out Best Comedy/Variety (Talk) series to Last Night with John Oliver. Elsewhere at the awards, some far less politically charged shows celebrated some wins, with FX snagging four of the biggest prizes of the night.
The Americans, which returns for its highly anticipated fifth season March 7, took home the award for Best Drama series, beating out Better Call Saul, Westworld, Stranger Things and even Game of Thrones. Best Comedy went to the freshman surrealist show Atlanta, which won over Silicon Valley, Transparent, Veep and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Atlanta also won the award for Best New Series over heavily buzzed about Stranger Things, This Is Us, Better Things and Westworld.
The rest of the night's big TV winners are below.
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans (winner)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta (winner)
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
NEW SERIES
Atlanta (winner)
Better Things
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LONG-FORM ORIGINAL
Confirmation (winner)
American Crime
Harley and the Davidsons
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le
LONG-FORM ADAPTED SERIES
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (winner)
11.22.63
Madoff
The Night Of
Roots
COMEDY / VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) -- SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (winner)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
COMEDY / VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live (winner)
Documentary Now
Inside Amy Schumer
Maya and Marty
Nathan For You
COMEDY / VARIETY - MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES - SPECIALS
Triumph's Election Special (winner)
The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 88th Annual Academy Awards
Additional reporting by Shaunna Murphy