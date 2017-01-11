We're only a few days into 2017 and we already have a contender for Most Awkward Interview of the Year.

On Tuesday's episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers sat down for an interview with Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway. Meyers has not been quiet about his disdain for the president-elect, but graciously thanked Conway for appearing on the show.

"We're fans," Conway assured Meyers, who (correctly, as it became clear) interjected, "I don't know if we are fans."

News that Trump and President Obama had received a briefing including that Russian intelligence officers may have personally and professionally damning information on Trump, including that he previously hired prostitutes, broke minutes before Conway's appearance. Meyers repeatedly asked her about the allegations, which are unconfirmed, as Conway insisted that Trump was "not aware" of the claims and dodged Meyers' follow-up questions, pivoting to other issues and claiming that Trump is a victim of biased media.

"He's an unconventional guy," Conway said. "We've never had such a successful, brilliant businessman take office before. It's usually a typical politician."

Meyers also congratulated Conway for being the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign, and distanced himself from people who are saying "Not My President" about President-elect Trump.

"I just want to make it very clear that he is my president," he noted. "He's my president so much, it's keeping me up at night."

Asked whether it would be better for her, personally, if Trump refrained from using Twitter, Conway insisted she wouldn't be.

"It's his way to communicate directly with people," Conway said. "It's the democratization of information. You don't have to wait for some journalist, some anti-Trump journalist, to curate the information and bias it."

Meyers closed by proposing a bet with Conway that over the next four years, we will not see Trump's tax returns. Check out the interview to see how she responded.