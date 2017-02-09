Late Night host Seth Meyers went downstairs in 30 Rock to pay a visit to his NBC colleague Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's Tonight Show.

The former "Weekend Update" anchors caught up, talking about their kids and finding their footing on their respective shows, before moving on to the elephant in the room: President Donald Trump.

Fallon congratulated Meyers on his interview with Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway, and brought up Trump and Meyers' unfriendly relationship, which started all the way back in 2004, when Trump was on SNL and he and Meyers didn't get along in a sketch in which Trump played Meyers' father.

But it really took a turn when Meyers hosted the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he mocked Trump to his face about his role in the birther conspiracy that said President Obama wasn't born in the United States. It's been speculated that Meyers and Obama's roast of Trump and Trump's subsequent embarrassment are one of the things that inspired him to run for president, a theory that Meyers at least jokingly subscribes to.

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Fallon mentioned his own infamous interview with Trump, during which he mussed his hair and acted like Trump was just another celebrity and not someone intending to ban Muslims from entering the country (among many other unfunny things), and Meyers said he was offended when Fallon was criticized for that.

"I was insulted by the reaction because I know after that happened, you took some heat, and some people said you are the reason he won, and I'm so insulted by that because I am the reason he won," Meyers joked. "I made fun of him in 2011, that's the night he decided to run. I kicked the hornet's nest, you just rubbed a hornet's head. Both bad. It's not the outcome I wanted, but it's history. I got a man elected president, I want my points."

Meyers has been doing penance for the small role he played in creating Trump with his "A Closer Look" news analysis segments. During the campaign, he banned Trump from appearing on his show.