Seth Meyers will be the master of ceremonies at January's Golden Globes.

NBC's most political late-night host is very close to closing a deal to host the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The annual event is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and honors the best in television and film. This year's host will have a wealth of material to work with considering the rollercoaster political ride that we've had in 2017 along with Hollywood's seemingly never-ending avalanche of sexual assault scandals. Meyers has already been doing a critically acclaimed job of tackling these tough topics on Late Night with Seth Meyers, so he makes an obvious choice for NBC to go to for the occasion.

Meyers is also a draw for younger viewers. He is a sturdy No. 1 in his post-midnight time slot in the key 18-49 demo with a 0.4 rating and an average of 1.5 million viewers. All eyes will be on Meyers considering the political and Hollywood landscape, but the younger the eyes, the better.

Outside of his talk show, Meyers previously hosted the Emmys in 2014 as well as the 2011 White House Correspondents dinner where his Trump-skewering speech was widely thought to be inspiration for the former-Apprentice host's run for office.

The Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.