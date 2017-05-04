After a two-year break, the psychically connected strangers of Sense8 will finally return to Netflix for a 10-episode second season on Friday, May 5. The streaming behemoth released an action-heavy new trailer for the series a day before release, revealing that Season 2 will find its eight leads clashing with other clusters of Sensates.

"From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill (The Matrix, Cloud Atlas) and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood's Changeling, World War Z), Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience," Netflix described the season in a press release. "They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other's deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy."

"In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters," the description continued. "The Sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them."

Sense8 Season 2 premieres Friday, May 5 on Netflix.