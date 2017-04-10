Selena Gomez commemorated bringing her passion project 13 Reasons Why to life by getting matching tattoos with two of the Netflix drama's stars.

On Sunday, Gomez, an executive producer; Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica; and Tommy Dorfman, who plays Ryan, each got a black semicolon tattoo on their wrist. In recent years, semicolon tattoos have become synonymous with mental health awareness and suicide prevention thanks to the launch of Project Semicolon, which encourages people to draw or tattoo the punctuation mark on their wrists to remind people that their story isn't over yet.

13 Episodes Why, which is currently streaming on Netflix, tells the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school junior who kills herself and leaves behind a set of tapes explaining how the people in her life led her to make such a tragic decision.

Gomez documented the trio's tattoo journey on her Instagram story, sharing snaps of them getting inked up before they posed in front of a 13 Reasons Why billboard. "Wish the rest of the crew was with us today," Gomez wrote. "Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of the show."