Strap on your seat belts comedy nerds, because Jerry Seinfeld is swerving over to Netflix with his talk series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

The A-list comedian brought the series to Crackle initially because of a business relationship with Sony that went back to his Seinfeld days. But, as Variety reports, now that Sony Entertainment chief Michael Lynton is departing Crackle for Snap Inc, Comedians in Cars is cruising on over to the higher-profile Netflix.

Netflix will get the 59 previously aired episodes (which garnered three Emmy nominations) as well as 24 new episodes.

"When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes." Seinfeld commented in a press release, "I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points. I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand-up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there."

Netflix has certainly shown its commitment to stand-up comedy, with its recent order of two specials from Seinfeld's friend and fellow comedy icon Chris Rock, as well as ordering original stand-up specials from rising stars including Jen Kirkman to Chelsea Peretti to Hannibal Buress.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee comes to Netflix in late 2017.