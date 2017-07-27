Binge-watching is truly the best new way to take in TV, especially dark comedies like TBS' Search Party.

You might not be able to take in the whole second season in one sitting, but you'll certainly be getting more of it than most shows. TBS announced at the Summer Television Critics Association summer press tour that Search Party would release two episodes a week for five weeks for its second season.

It's an odd way to roll out new episodes, but it's also kind of the perfect mix of binge-watch and delayed gratification. No more waiting 7 whole days (the horror!) to get another fix, but you're also not going to blow through it in one day and wish you'd savored it longer.

Alia Shawkat, Search Party



The roll out is actually dragging things out longer than how the first season was released. Season 1 was released two episodes at a time for five consecutive days. TBS, under the guidance of Kevin Reilly, has delivered comedies in unusual ways, like when Season 1 of Angie Tribeca was unloaded in its entirety as part of a 24-hour marathon.

The cast, which included stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds and Meredith Hagner, as well as executive producer Michael Showalter, also revealed that the show would be much darker in Season 2 in light of the murder that occurred at the end of Season 1. Other spoilers for the upcoming season include the reveal that we will see April (Phoebe Tyers) again, and Purity Ring will likely be composing some original music for the new episodes.

Search Party premieres Sunday, November 19th at 10/9c on TBS.