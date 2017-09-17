Now Playing Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmys

Of all the surprises contained in Stephen Colbert's Emmys gig, the appearance of Sean Spicer with his traveling podium was perhaps the strangest.

The former White House Press Secretary strolled in with a mobile podium, much like the one Melissa McCarthy used to impersonate him on Saturday Night Live, and recreated his first official press conference in which he inflated Donald Trump's inauguration attendance and viewership.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world."

The reactions were strong, especially from the woman whose portrayal of him earned her a nomination this evening.

Melissa mccarthy's face when Sean spicer comes on stage is everything #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YXJJAuZVdP — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 18, 2017

And McCarthy wasn't alone in having an instantly-memeable reaction to the unexpected guest.

Anna Chlumsky's face when Sean Spicer walked out was all of us! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3wFQKCultf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017

Spicer had previously remarked that McCarthy should "share" her Emmy with him if she were to win it, but even if that doesn't happen, they at least got to share the room.