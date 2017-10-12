Now Playing David Boreanaz Says SEAL Team Will be "Unlike Anything CBS Has Ever Done"

David Boreanez and his new TV team are going to be suiting up for a few more episodes.

CBS announced Wednesday that it's giving a full season order to SEAL Team, the military drama starring Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the head of a Tier 1 operator military team. The series follows Jason and the brave men and women he fights with into the deadliest missions on the planet and then tracks how they deal with maintaining their regular lives once they're back home.

SEAL Team has clocked in as the No. 1 show on Wednesday nights in total viewers. It averages 12 million viewers and 2.0 rating in the key 18-49 demo when looking at the Live +3 day ratings shift. The ratings jump to a 2.3 when looking at the 25-54 demo.

The drama is the third new fall show to score a full-season order. ABC gave the thumbs up to freshman medical fare The Good Doctorlast week, and CBS rewarded Young Sheldon after a monster premiere.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)