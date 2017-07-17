Scream is tapping some unexpected talent for Season 3.

Rappers Tyga and C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans) will join the show in leading roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yes, this is a thing that is actually happening.

Featuring all new characters and a different location, the rebooted season will center on an all-star football player named Deion Elliot whose past comes back to threaten his promising future. Tyga will play his step-brother Jamal who, despite hanging with the wrong crowd, has a good heart and remains loyal to him. Wallace will play a socially awkward student named Amir who unexpectedly finds himself the target of a killer. The threat of death will force him to confront his identity and figure out what he wants in life.

Both have already tried their hands at acting with Tyga appearing in Logan and Wallace portraying a younger version of his father in the film Notorious. However, this marks their first outing as series regulars.

The show's new creative team includes Queen Latifah , who also began her career in music before moving onto acting, as an executive producer. Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) will serve as the showrunner.

Season 3 of Scream returns to MTV in March of next year.