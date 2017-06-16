Scott Pelley hosted his last edition of CBS Evening News Friday night, and it was predictably a little bittersweet. Pelley's farewell address came at the end of the hour, and he humbly thanked the network and the viewers for their loyalty and support.

"This is my last broadcast with CBS Evening News. We hope this has been something of a lighthouse for you to help you with your bearings in a stormy world," Pelley said. He also made sure to remind viewers that freedom of the press is "the right that guarantees all the others."

He will be joining the 50th season of 60 Minutes next year, and Anthony Mason will take over for Pelley on CBS Evening News starting Monday.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)