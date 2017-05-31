Scott Pelley is being reassigned from CBS Evening News to 60 Minutes.

Pelley, who began anchoring the Evening News since 2011, is being moved to 60 Minutes full-time, The New York Post first reported and TVGuide.com confirmed. He has been a correspondent for the Sunday newsmagazine since 2004. He will also continue to report on major stories and breaking news events across CBS News.

CBS This Morning: Saturday anchor Anthony Mason will be Evening News' interim anchor.

"I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by," Pelley said in a statement. "CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I'm glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude."

"Scott's tenure as Anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News has been one of the finest chapters in the history of this storied broadcast," said Steve Capus, Executive Editor of CBS News and Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News. "Ever the consummate professional, Scott's commitment to outstanding journalism, enterprise reporting and memorable storytelling has propelled the CBS Evening News to new heights and made the broadcast a showcase for excellence."

With Pelley as anchor, the Evening News earned seven Emmys, two Peabody Awards, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, two George Polk Awards and 13 Edward R. Murrow Awards among many other television and journalism honors.

The move is reportedly due to a combination of under-performing ratings (Pelley's evening broadcast sits in third place behind Lester Holt on NBC and David Muir on ABC) and tension with CBS News president David Rhodes.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)