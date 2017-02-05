Who better to kick off the ceremony of America's biggest sporting event than the OG Schuyler sisters from Hamilton?

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones (yes, daughter of This Is Us' Ron Cephas Jones) sang the classic "America the Beautiful" at the opening of Super Bowl LI on Sunday. With no musical accompaniment, the three women, who in habited the roles of Eliza, Angelica and Peggy Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway musical, sang the song in perfect harmony -- including a sneaky feminist twist.

The end of the first verse traditionally ends with "And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea," but the triplet added a suave "and sisterhood" to the end of the line. The adjustment prompted applause from the audience, and honestly should have been expected from the trio.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has called the Schuyler sisters the Destiny's Child of the musical and all three women are progressive figures within the musical and history. Angelica famously sings in the play that when she meets Thomas Jefferson she's coming to "compel him to include women in the sequel" to the Declaration of the Independence.

While there's no doubt that some people may take issue with the additional two words to the song, it was an effort to be more inclusive to all Americans those who appreciate the country's beauty.