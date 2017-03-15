Zoe Perry -- aka Jeff Perry's daughter, the future young Mary Cooper -- made her Scandal debut last week, strutting into a room and tearing Rowan (Joe Morton), of all people, a new one. We don't even know her name, but she was scary and commanding and actually made Rowan look meek for once. But don't go assuming that Papa Pope reports to Mystery Woman.



"We don't really know who she is," Morton tells TVGuide.com. "We don't know if she's working alone or if she's working with somebody else."

Thursday's episode will provide "more clarity" about Mystery Woman (though sadly, not her name), who knows exactly what buttons to push to get Rowan to follow certain orders. Let's just say one of those buttons involves... a person.

