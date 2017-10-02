Gladiators, get ready because the final season of Scandal is coming.

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her crew officially return to television this Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on ABC. However, Olivia is no longer a fixer. She's moved up in the world and is Mellie's (Bellamy Young) Chief of Staff. Oh, and she's also the secret head of a rejuvenated B613. So she's busy, but she's also on top of the world.

Of course, when you have all that power there is always someone that wants to take it from you or question your ability to use it. Jake (Scott Foley) is head of the NSA and Olivia's second in command when it comes to B613. Cyrus (Jeff Perry) is trying his best to serve as vice president, but do we trust him not to want to be where Olivia is sitting?

Breaking Bad's Dean Norris Joins Scandal's Final Season

There will still be fixing on the show as well. Quinn (Katie Lowes) has taken over the firm, now renamed QPA, and is working with Abby (Darby Stanchfield), Huck (Guillermo Diaz) and Charlie (George Newbern). Meanwhile, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is in Vermont, making jam by himself (so we think).

The final season will question whether Olivia Pope can really have it all or whether absolute power will corrupt absolutely. Can she make it out of this final season with a restored white hat or is Scandal doomed to leave Olivia with an unhappy ending?

Scandal continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.