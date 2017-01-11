Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

We checked in with Katie Lowes at the Television Critics Association winter previews to get her thoughts on a possible ending for hit ABC drama Scandal, in which she plays Quinn Perkins (née Lindsay Dwyer).

"I think Shonda definitely has in her mind some sort of ending of this show," Lowes says, "and I don't know when that is, but I definitely sometimes daydream about like, oh, wouldn't it be great to end with the band back together, the original gladiators."

"But it's Shonda," Lowes demurs, "she's way smarter than me so she'll think of something way better."

When rumors swirled over the summer that Season 6 would be the hit political thriller's final season, creator Shonda Rhimes responded that it was not, though she did have an "ending in mind."

Season 6 of Scandal is set for its winter premiere Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on ABC.