This is it, Gladiators.

There's only one more season of Scandal left. It's hard to imagine a world where Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) isn't saving the world or Shonda Rhimes isn't roping us in with political opera, but that time is coming.

If this is truly the last we are going to see of Olivia and the rest that follow her, there are few things we want to see before we officially have to say goodbye. TV Guide compiled a Scandal final season wish list, and can only hope that somewhere out there Shonda is out there and willing to throw us a bone, especially on No. 7. We don't feel like it's too much to ask.

1. B613 Needs to End Forever

The shadowy organization that has reigned like a dark cloud over Fitz's (Tony Goldwyn) administration was resurrected in Season 7, this time with Olivia as Command. That's terrifying and we don't like the possible corrupting influence it could have on her. If we are to believe that the world can continue to spin once Scandal is over, we need to know that this ultra top-secret organization has been dismantled for good.

2. The Love Triangle Is Broken

It doesn't matter if you are Team Fitz or Team Jake (Scott Foley) -- you need an answer to the never ending love triangle. Even if Olivia decides to ditch both of her series paramours, she needs to make that decision once and for all. If the Season 6 finale is to believed, Fitz definitely seems to have the market cornered on being the man Olivia wants to return home to, but don't be surprised if Rhimes has some non-soulmate dependent ending planned for our hero.

3. A Major Death

It's the final season, which means the stakes need to be higher than ever. Last season saw the death of Elizabeth North (Portia de Rossi) but otherwise, there hasn't been a death of a series regular on Scandal since Harrison (Columbus Short) was killed off at the end of Season 3 -- and that happened more because of behind-the-scenes drama than for raising dramatic stakes. We love all of the cast, but the final season would be a great time to up the ante and an OPA original could be the sacrifice needed to drive the final season into the home stretch.

5. Abby and David Rosen



We try not to take stances on ship wars, especially on this show. There's no amount of money you could pay us to take a formal stance on Olivia/Fitz/Jake, but an exception will be made for Abby (Darby Stanchfield) and David Rosen (Josh Malina). They belong together and everyone knows it. With Leo (Paul Adelstein) seemingly out of the picture, the final season could give us at least one happy ending by seeing these two rekindle their love.

6. A White Hat

Scandal has always been about the fight for morality and what is right. Those warriors of justice wear white hats, but slowly over the course of the series Olivia and her associates have all lost their claim to that nobility. Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) may be the only one left with a clear conscience. Sins can be repented though and favors can be returned. Someone should redeem themselves and take the white hat to carry the fight forward before the series ends -- ideally, Olivia.

7. One More Drunk Mellie

Sure, Mellie (Bellamy Young) is President of the United States now. That doesn't mean she can't get a little bit messy. There's a lot of secrets floating around Mellie as she tries to maintain the most difficult job in the world. Eventually they are going to have to come out and we would be absolutely thrilled to see the Moonshine come out to help her deal with it. Drunk Mellie is the best Mellie because she's not afraid to have fun and she tells it like it is. We'd like to see her at least one more time just so we can have the chance to say our fond farewells.

Scandal's final season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on ABC.