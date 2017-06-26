Scandalis ending, but fans will get more episodes than expected.

TVLine reports that the final season of the Shondaland soap will have 18 episodes in its seventh and final run. That's on par with how many episodes its sister show How to Get Away with Murder has been averaging each season. It's also two-up from Scandal Season 6, which was shortened due to a production pushback to make room for Kerry Washington's pregnancy. The show will end with a total of 124 episodes.

"Deciding how to end a show is easy," Shonda Rhimes said in a statement about the show coming to a close last month. "Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: 'This is it?' Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."

Scandal Season 7 premieres this fall on ABC.