Golf club is the new chair on Scandal.



Elizabeth (Portia de Rossi) was killed off on Thursday's episode after taking a golf club to the head, courtesy of Mystery Woman (Zoe Perry).



"I am incredibly grateful for my time here at Scandal! I will miss playing Elizabeth North but I've made the decision to focus on a business opportunity," de Rossi said in a statement. "[Executive producers] Shonda [Rhimes], Betsy [Beers] and the cast have been incredibly supportive of my decision. I will always love my Scandal family. I'll be watching!"



"I have been a fan of Portia's for years and it was an honor to have her join our Scandal family," Rhimes said in a statement. "Portia infused Liz North with a smart, powerful, vulnerable soul while also making the humor sing -- and that brought all of us in the writers room a lot of joy. If I could keep her forever, I would -- but kidnapping is illegal. Besides, I am incredibly impressed with the vision she has for her creative future. I wish her all the best."

Portia de Rossi, Scandal



De Rossi first joined the series in Season 4 and became a series regular in Season 5.



Elizabeth had been seen sporadically this season during the flashbacks to the campaign and the aftermath of Frankie Vargas' death. She didn't know what hit her on Thursday's episode -- literally -- as she was angling to get Mellie (Bellamy Young) the presidency after Olivia (Kerry Washington) decided to do the right thing and focus on getting Cyrus (Jeff Perry) into the White House. Mystery Woman and Peus (David Warshofsky) had bought the electoral college votes for Mellie, who was against the whole plan. To get her in line, MW savagely whacked poor Lizzie to death, named herself Mellie's new chief of staff and then threatened Mellie's own children. A stunned Mellie obeyed and in the end became the country's first female president -- but at what price?

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.