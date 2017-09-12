Now that Scandal is about to enter its seventh and final season, it's normal for fans and actors alike to start getting nostalgic for the old days. Series star Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby, is taking it to the next level with her favorite memories from filming Shonda Rhimes' show.

When TV Guide asked Stanchfield what she'd remember most from filming the series, she went all the way back to the pilot for her answer.

"Something that's really special to me is when we shot the pilot and getting to know my cast mates in Olivia Pope & Associates," Stanchfield says. "We had to do these night shoots because it was all huge windows and they had to be dark. So we're shooting for a couple weeks in the middle of the night, and you get to know people really fast when you get punchy and it's three in the morning."

Anyone who's ever stayed up until the wee hours of the morning to complete a group project knows that's either the time you become best friends or mortal enemies. Thank goodness for us it was the former for the cast of Scandal.

"There was something very special about that time of finding these characters and finding this world together, discovering it all together," Stanchfield reminisces.

Excuse us, we'll be sobbing in the corner if you need us.

Scandal begins its final run Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on ABC.