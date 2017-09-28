Hollywood's biggest celebs are paying tribute to Scandal, which will soon end after seven seasons on-air.

Director Ava DuVernay, singer-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Simpson and The Daily Show's Trevor Noah are just a few of stars showing their love for the Shondaland drama in this star-studded video.

With the mystery of who killed Frankie Vargas out of the way, there's plenty of other drama to look forward to in the final season, like Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) treading the line between good and evil. This season, she will take on a full plate as not only Mellie Grant's (Bellamy Young) Chief of Staff, but also the head of B613 -- yeah, the same one that turned some of her best friends and family members into killing machines. The big question is, how will she handle all that new power?

Plus, the show is jumping ahead 100 days into Mellie's presidency, offering up a fresh new start for its final run. "Everything in the show is completely new and re-established," Darby Stanchfield told TV Guide during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

Other big changes include Abby (Stanchfield) reteaming with our beloved Gladiators at the newly renamed Quinn Perkins & Associates. Quinn (Katie Lowes) will also face a brand new challenge - motherhood. How will she and Charlie (George Newbern) fare as parents?

Scandal begins its final run Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.