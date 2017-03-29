The only thing more shocking than Huck (Guillermo Diaz) getting shot by Meg (Phoebe Neidhardt) on last week's Scandal was that Abby (Darby Stanchfield) may have been behind it.

The episode closed with Abby asking Meg about Huck, after the Mystery Group minion confirmed that she had killed Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz). Meg merely told Abby not to worry, and that no one would know she was part of it. Which means she wouldn't actually turn on her former Gladiator like that, right?

"It's pretty vague when she says, 'And Huck?'" Stanchfield tells TVGuide.com, adding that you can draw your own conclusions based on the evasive choice of words. "Abby has been a pretty steady moral compass in this show."

But that moral compass will be tested in Thursday's episode, which will revisit the months leading up to the election and Vargas' (Ricardo Chavira) assassination from Abby's perspective -- and reveal what, if any, involvement she had in the latter. "This is a real aggressive look at what Abby does with the subject matter of power," Stanchfield says. "You do find out a lot more [about] what decisions she's made and her actions leading up to election night."

Darby Stanchfield, Scandal





Abby has always been ambitious, but sacrificing Huck seems like one step too far. But then again, we're talking about a show that had the president suffocate a Supreme Court justice.

"[Abby's] had this very, very slow build for five and a half seasons," Stanchfield says. "It took her almost two seasons to get into the bubble in the White House. And now she is. She's really the president's right-hand person in terms of who he looks to. She's the chief of staff. I do think she joins the rest of the cast in the conversation of power and how much power makes one powerful or happy or how much do you need? That's explored [in Thursday's episode]."

As for Huck, who was left bleeding out on the floor? "It is interesting [Meg] didn't shoot him in the head or the heart," Diaz points out. "Possibly that means something."

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick