This week's edition of Saturday Night Live made history when Tiffany Haddish took the stage, since the Girl's Trip star was the first black female stand-up comic to host the show.

The episode's cold open pounced on the sexual misconduct allegations levied against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, and the Republican's refusal to drop out of the race despite pressure from his peers, by introducing Mikey Day as the embattled former judge and having him square off with Beck Beckett's Mike Pence and Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions.

Although there were a few throwaway lines that stuck during the cold open — including the "reach for the sky"-style observation that the candidate dresses like Woody from Toy Story — it was Haddish's opening monologue that really kicked off the new episode.

After lampooning the public perception that she'd become a millionaire celebrity overnight as a result of her hit movie, heralding the value of foster care based on her own experiences in the system, and complimenting Donald Trump's hair, Haddish talked about the other major sexual assault accusation of the week — this time, against comedian and frequent SNL guest Louis C.K.

Without specifically naming him, she offered a "tip" to others who might considering behaving the way he admittedly did to around several other women, saying, "Listen fellas, if you've got your thing-thing out, and she's got all her clothes on, you're wrong. You're in the wrong. Wait 'til she takes her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out."

In another highlight from the episode, the show railed on the recent developments in the Democratic National Convention — namely, the party's recent sweep of the 2017 state elections in Virginia and New Jersey — by poking fun at the DNC's same-old-same-old approach to garnering enthusiasm from the electorate.

Considering how Donald Trump-heavy the past two seasons' focus has been (and the fact Alec Baldwin has even gone so far as to credit the President with providing so much material as to be a "head writer" of the series), this seems like a timely effort to even the scales a little bit on the show's criticism of Washington D.C.

But it wasn't all about politics and disgraced men last night. In one of the most fun moments of the new episode, the audition room for Disney's new vision for The Lion King became a showcase of some spritely new impersonation routines, ranging everywhere from a Lin-Manuel Miranda original rap to Oprah Winfrey ushering in the circle of life herself.

For many, of course, the musical guest of the evening was also a draw-in, as Taylor Swift came on to perform two songs from her new album Reputation, including her radio hit "Ready for It?" and her emotionally evocative single "Call It What You Want."

