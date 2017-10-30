Now Playing Who Said It: Taylor Swift or Meredith Grey from Grey's Anatomy?

Saturday Night Live just announced what will surely be one of its most anticipated episodes of the season. On Nov. 11, Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish will make her hosting debut alongside musical guest Taylor Swift.

Swift's album Reputation is set to drop the day prior and this will mark her first public performance of her new tracks. After mixed reviews of the New Taylor's music, all eyes will surely be on Swift's live SNL performance next month to see how she fares.

The announcement of Haddish as host is also exciting news for many who became instant fans of hers thanks to her star-making turn in Girls Trip and her excellent storytelling skills. Haddish will be releasing her first book, The Last Black Unicorn, on Dec. 5 and can soon be seen starring alongside SNL alum Tracy Morgan in the upcoming TBS comedy The Last OG.

Additionally, NBC announced that Chance the Rapper will host for the first time with seven-time musical guest Eminem on Nov. 18.

Saturday Night Live returns this week with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus.