Now Playing Christine Baranski Wants to Play Betsy DeVos on SNL

With White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller reportedly being considered for a role in the administration's embattled communications office, one looming question stands above the rest: Who should play him on Saturday Night Live?

After SNL's recent slate of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump impressions, Melissa McCarthy's buzzy recurring role as Sean Spicer, and Scarlett Johansson's guest turns as Ivanka Trump, the use of guest stars to fill West Wing-related casting vacancies has became the new normal. Already, there are several actors who are making their own bids to take on the role of Miller ahead of SNL's upcoming "Weekend Update" primetime specials, which will air weekly for four weeks beginning Thursday, Aug. 10.

For Funny or Die, actor Pauly Shore stepped up to the podium to mock Miller's recent press conference in which he refuted the notion that the Emma Lazarus poem "The New Colossus" (which is displayed in the Statue of Liberty) is historically significant and should inform immigration policy.

Meanwhile, House of Cards star Michael Kelly and Alex, Inc. star Zach Braff have both expressed via Twitter an interest in joining the show for a stint as Miller.

Oh please oh please I might finally get my shot at @nbcsnl #StephenMiller https://t.co/GyCfMWBxkU — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) August 5, 2017

Dear Lorne Michaels, I can do this. Put me in Coach. pic.twitter.com/2xGB3byqbu — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 2, 2017

Fans have also put forth their pitches for the role, much like they did with Anthony Scaramucci before he was terminated from his position as the White House Communications Director after less than two weeks.

SNL should have Paul Reubens play Stephen Miller — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) August 5, 2017

Stephen Miller must be played by Tony Hale on SNL. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/qAx545YwEz — Christian Cowart (@ChristianCowart) August 5, 2017

Whether or not a Stephen Miller impression makes its way to SNL, it's clear fans of the show continue to look forward to seeing the show skewer the Trump administration.